Description

In 2022, Project Innovation will award nearly $3.5 million to non-profit organizations in 11 NBC and Telemundo owned television station markets that are tackling everyday problems through innovative solutions. The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation is committed to supporting the interests and needs of our diverse communities.



Project Innovation will award exceptional non-profit programs that are addressing one of the four community issue areas: Culture of Inclusion, Youth Education and Empowerment, Next Generation Storytellers, and Community Engagement.



For more information about Project Innovation, including eligibility requirements and FAQs, please visit our website: https://www.nbcuprojectinnovation.com/